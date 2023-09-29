MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GREAT INDIAN FIESTA

Mercato Centrale has partnered with Indian Women in Enterprise Philippines for a two-day food festival.

The event, dubbed Great Indian Fiesta, marks 75 years of friendship between India and the Philippines. It will be held at Paseo de Roxas Street in Makati from September 30 to October 1.

It will showcase over 30 vendors serving authentic Indian dishes such as curries, biryanis, and sweets.

Attendees can also purchase arts, handicrafts, handlooms, accessories, wellness products, and pet products, and enjoy classical and contemporary Indian dance performances.

Admission to the event is free.

MUSIKAPE

Musikape, an event that unites coffee enthusiasts, music lovers, and art aficionados, is making a comeback this year.

The festival will be held at Ynares Capitol Grounds in Antipolo, Rizal on October 1.

Featured acts include Lily, Autotelic, Rivermaya, FourPlay, and Johnoy Danao. Tickets are priced at P600, with more details on the Musikape Facebook page.

PINOY PLAYLIST MUSIC FESTIVAL

At least 45 performances across three venues of the Bonifacio Global City Arts Center in Taguig will be held this weekend for the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival (PPMF).

The event runs from September 29 to October 1 at the Globe Auditorium, the Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall, and the Sun Life Amphitheater.

Aside from performances, audiences can also join special conversations and workshops with music experts.

One-day and three-day passes are available at TicketWorld and the BGC Arts Center. More details are available at the BGC Arts Center website and Facebook page.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Handout

Barefoot Theatre Collaborative embarks on its first international musical, "The Last Five Years," written and composed by Jason Robert Brown.

Its first show will be held at 8 p.m. on September 29, and will run until October 15 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit Makati.

"The Last Five Years" stars Myke Salomon and Gab Pangilinan, and is directed by Topper Fabregas.