What to expect from Museums and Galleries Month

The National Museum reopened last year. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The National Museum is ready to celebrate this year's Museums and Galleries Month.

Proclamation No. 798, signed in 1991, declared October of every year as Museum and Galleries Month to promote the country's cultural and natural heritage.

This year's theme is "Embracing Uncertainty: Showcasing Solidarity, Hope, and Recovery," which highlights the resilience and resourcefulness of Filipinos amid the pandemic.

According to the National Museum, this year's Museum and Galleries Month will kick off with gallery tours from October 1 to 9. These will include not just guided tours of museums across the country, but also interactive events with content creators.

The second week (October 10 to 16) will focus on film screenings and lectures, followed by performance-led activities on the third week (October 17 to 23).

The festivities will conclude with workshops from October 24 to 31.

The public can also look forward to the reopening of the National Museum of Anthropology next month, with more details about other events to be announced in the coming weeks.

