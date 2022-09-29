WATCH: Kryz Uy’s goodbye to son melts netizens’ hearts

Photo from Kryz Uy's vlog

MANILA – It is safe to say that many netizens, especially mothers, teared up when they saw a clip of Kryz Uy and her son Scottie.

A video of Uy saying goodbye to her two-year-old son melted the hearts of many as she left for Korea to attend an event.

Uy, the wife of “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Slater Young, will be gone for a week.

“Tomorrow mommy's going to ride an airplane na. I won't see you for a long time. I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss you a lot. Are you going to miss mommy?” she told her son.

She then promised her child to call everyday while working abroad.

“I’m going to be so sad without you and Shoti. Mommy’s gonna be sad. I'm going to call you okay? I'm going to think of you every day,” she continued.

But Scottie began to get teary eyed, prompting Uy to hug her son.

“Don't cry. I'm going to come back. I’ll come back. I love you so much. You’re gonna make me cry,” said Uy, who was already tearing up too.

Scottie replied: “I don’t want it. I don't want mommy to cry.”

In the end, Uy reminded her eldest son to play with his little brother.

