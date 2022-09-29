WATCH: Iza Calzado returns to the gym while pregnant

MANILA – “Strong moms grow strong babies.”

These were the words of Iza Calzado’s trainer Culver Padilla as the actress appears to enjoy being back at the gym again in the middle of her pregnancy journey.

On Instagram, Padilla said exercise is good for pregnant women because it can help them stay in shape and prepare for labor and delivery.

“For most pregnant women, at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise is recommended on most, if not all, days of the week,” he said.

“Strength training is OK, as long as you stick to relatively low weights. 'Yung tipong pwede pa kayo mag-usap at magtawanan,” he added.

As such, Calzado only did some safe workouts that would strengthen her body.

It was in August when Calzado shared that she is expecting her first child at the age of 40 with husband Ben Wintle.

In a previous post, Calzado described her pregnancy as a humbling experience.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot on December 19, 2018.

Calzado was last seen in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” as "the first Darna" who passed the superheroine’s powers to her daughter Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.