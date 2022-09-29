Vicki Belo and her husband, Hayden Kho, got to meet three Filipino internet stars during Paris Fashion Week.

On Instagram, the beauty doctor to the stars shared a photo of them with Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch, and Bryanboy.

In the caption, she thanked the three Internet personalities for "doing so much to elevate the Philippines."

Bretman Rock, who rose to fame for his makeup tutorials and funny videos, is also the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy. He also has an online MTV reality show that premiered last year.

Poarch, on the other hand, is currently one of the most followed TikTok personalities, with over 91 million accounts watching her videos. She became a viral sensation after she posted a clip of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” in 2020.

Bryanboy, meanwhile, has been considered as one of the world's top fashion bloggers, and previously appeared on "America's Next Top Model."

