Should you pursue an ex of friend? Aljon Mendoza weighs in

MANILA -- It appears that actor Aljon Mendoza values the unspoken rule among guys as a sign of respect to his “brothers.”

During the fourth episode of “Boys After Dark” podcast, Mendoza opened up about one of the many “bro codes” which is to avoid courting an ex-partner of a friend.

For him, these unspoken rules are sometimes common sense or learned from school.

However, the Kapamilya actor admitted that he had cut ties before with a friend who pursued his ex-girlfriend.

“Depende din sa ginawa sa 'kin. May bro ako dati na nilabag 'yung bro code. Pinatos 'yung ex ko,” he revealed.

“Sabi niya, 'Hindi, wala, hindi totoo.' Then nakikita ko, pinupuntahan. Tapos sinalubong ko, sabi ko, 'Anong ginagawa mo dito?'” Mendoza recalled.

He clarified that he had no intention of stopping their relationship but made it clear that he will be ending their friendship.

“Okay I respect if ganoon mo siya ka-mahal. Pero dapat tanggapin mo 'yung consequence na hindi mo na ako maibabalik sa buhay mo kasi ginanun [pinutol] mo na 'yung tulay,” the actor explained.

Jae Miranda also experienced the same scenario. But in his case, he remained friends with the couple, who are now celebrating their 10th year together.

Aside from Mendoza and Miranda, Markus Paterson, Anthony Jennings, and Ghello Marquez are also part of the “Boys After Dark” podcast.

