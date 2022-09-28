Photo from Cornerstone Entertainment's Facebook page.

MANILA — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby were included in the "Kwento ng Alon" art exhibit by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

In a post by Cornerstone Entertainment, the faces of the couple were painted in separate artworks made by University of the Philippines—Diliman Fine Arts graduate Kristine Lim.

Manalo launched Tuesday the art exhibit based on his 20-year music career together with Lim.

The exhibit draws inspiration from around 20 songs and the artists Manalo collaborated with throughout his career with tracks like the award-winning song "Tara Tena," the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song "Pinoy Ako," the "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" theme "Ililigtas Ka Niya," among others.

The exhibit runs until October 11 at the Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang, and from October 15 to 21 at the Newport World Resorts.

An international exhibit tour will also be held in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, and Dubai.

