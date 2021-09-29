In a rare moment, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey joined his girlfriend, Pia Wurtzbach, in a fashion-related shoot.
Jauncey posed with the former Miss Universe, who returns as Michael Cinco's muse, in the Dubai-based Filipino designer's fashion video for his Fall-Winter collection.
The clip was released in time for Wurtzbach's birthday last September 24.
Sharing an excerpt from the video on her Instagram page, Wurtzbach shared a line from a popular song from "Sleeping Beauty," consistent with the fairy tale theme of her fashion shoot with Jauncey.
"I walked with you once upon a dream," she said.
Wurtzbach has been known as one of Cinco's celebrity muses.
Her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which shows her crowning her Miss Universe successor, is wearing a cobalt blue dress by the Filipino designer.
