In a rare moment, travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey joined his girlfriend, Pia Wurtzbach, in a fashion-related shoot.

Jauncey posed with the former Miss Universe, who returns as Michael Cinco's muse, in the Dubai-based Filipino designer's fashion video for his Fall-Winter collection.

The clip was released in time for Wurtzbach's birthday last September 24.

Sharing an excerpt from the video on her Instagram page, Wurtzbach shared a line from a popular song from "Sleeping Beauty," consistent with the fairy tale theme of her fashion shoot with Jauncey.

"I walked with you once upon a dream," she said.

Wurtzbach has been known as one of Cinco's celebrity muses.

Her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which shows her crowning her Miss Universe successor, is wearing a cobalt blue dress by the Filipino designer.

