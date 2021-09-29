

MANILA -- Sandra Lemonon publicly declared that Sol Mercado is her "biggest blessing" as the former beauty queen revealed her relationship with the basketball player on Wednesday.

Sharing their photos together on Instagram, Lemonon mentioned the things she loves about Mercado.

"You make me feel all the butterflies and always put a big smile on my face," she said. "I can never seem to be upset with you for too long because you always know how to make me laugh and be accountable, while giving us grace and being patient in moments when we need it the most."

"The love that we share for one another is pure. It is a love I've always wished to share with my significant other," she added.

Lemonon went on to heap praise on Mercado for his "depth, strength, resilience, passion, and compassion," among his other "amazing" qualities.

"I am so grateful to share and build life together, and I can confidently say that you are the one for me," she said.

"Thank you for being my guardian angel, and always protecting me and letting me be me. Life is definitely better with you," she ended.

Lemonon represented Taguig in Miss Universe Philippines last year and finished as a semi-finalist.

Prior to this, she competed in Bb. Pilipinas 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

Mercado, on the other hand, is a PBA player and was previously engaged to actress Denise Laurel.

