Miss Universe PH 2021 to have live audience in Bohol

MANILA -- This year's Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) pageant will have a live audience, organizers announced on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, MUP said the coronation night at Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol can accommodate 100 guests, with each "gold ticket" priced at P10,000.

Each audience member is required to be fully vaccinated and have negative RT-PCR results.

"The first allowed audience for Miss Universe Philippines! Don't miss the chance to witness the coronation of our new queen live!" the post read.

MUP 2021 is set to be held on September 30, with the pageant to be streamed live on ABS-CBN's virtual venue KTX.

KC Montero will return as host, while Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan will perform at the event.

The winner of MUP 2021 will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo and represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December.

