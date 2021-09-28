Home  >  Life

KC Montero returning as Miss Universe PH host

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2021 12:53 AM

MANILA — KC Montero will return to host the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night, the organization announced on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kc montero (@kcmontero)

“Look who’s back!” the group said in its announcement of Montero as the pageant host.

“See you soon, Universe,” Montero wrote in his own Instagram post about the stint.

The coronation will be held at Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

Montero hosted the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant in October 2020.

His part in the program was not without intrigue. Montero’s exchange with Bohol candidate Pauline Amelinckx, in particular, drew criticisms on social media.

It was later explained that the conversation appeared awkward, due to it being edited for the delayed broadcast.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines organization also announced on Tuesday that Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan will perform at the coronation event.

Twenty-eight candidates, representing cities or provinces, are vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Rabiya Mateo, the 2020 titlist, will crown her successor, who will then wear the Philippines’ sash at the international Miss Universe pageant in December in Israel.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Watch more on iWantTFC
Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Miss Universe Philippines   KC Montero   Michael Pangilinan   Sam Concepcion  

BRAND NEWS