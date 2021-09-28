KC Montero returning as Miss Universe PH host

MANILA — KC Montero will return to host the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“Look who’s back!” the group said in its announcement of Montero as the pageant host.

“See you soon, Universe,” Montero wrote in his own Instagram post about the stint.

The coronation will be held at Henann Resort Convention Center in Panglao, Bohol on September 30.

Montero hosted the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant in October 2020.

His part in the program was not without intrigue. Montero’s exchange with Bohol candidate Pauline Amelinckx, in particular, drew criticisms on social media.

It was later explained that the conversation appeared awkward, due to it being edited for the delayed broadcast.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines organization also announced on Tuesday that Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan will perform at the coronation event.

Twenty-eight candidates, representing cities or provinces, are vying for the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Rabiya Mateo, the 2020 titlist, will crown her successor, who will then wear the Philippines’ sash at the international Miss Universe pageant in December in Israel.

