PETA launches online arts festival

MANILA -- The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) recently kicked off its online arts festival as part of its efforts to create meaningful art amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Festival of Windows 2020: Locked but Linked features performances, workshops, lectures, and other creative expressions by PETA artists, partner communities and networks, guest artists, and celebrity advocates.

The offerings tackle themes and issues such as children's rights, youth participation, democracy, and human dignity.

"In these times of uncertainty and disconnection, now more than ever, we need the arts to nourish our human spirit, to help us interrogate and make sense of what is happening around us," said PETA executive director Beng Santos-Cabangon.

"Windows are portals through which we see the outside world. Windows symbolize light, illumination and freedom," she added.

Festival of Windows started this month with a "sulYAP Kabataan PLAYlist" sub-festival which provided a platform for teachers and young artists to learn and collaborate.

This will be followed by an online festival called "3G, Connect" on October 10, 11, and 17, which will feature inspirational messages from partners, guests and celebrity artists, as well as performances and online workshops.

From November 17 to 22, PETA's positive discipline campaign program will take the spotlight with "START: A Quest to Claim Our Safe Space," an online sub-festival featuring webinars, workshops, and performances that highlight child safety and protection.

Capping off the online arts festival is PETA Kalinangan Ensemble's yearly tradition of the PETA Laboratory set from November 23 to December 10.

For two weeks, PETA will stream a collection of short and full-length plays, both past and new performances, on the virtual stage.

"In this platform, we're trying to create stories that resonate with the times, but we'll also be introducing our actors and the people behind PETA that give a face to what we do as artists," said PETA artistic director and PETA Laboratory director Maribel Legarda.

"This is a tribute to the artists – their capacity to be creative and resilient," she added.

Festival of Windows will be held on PETA's website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube pages.