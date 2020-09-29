Looks like Kathryn Bernardo is also becoming a 'plantita'

MANILA -- Just like many Filipinos, Kathryn Bernardo has started collecting and taking care of plants at home as pandemic-induced quarantines continue.

The Kapamilya star has been giving a glimpse of her different plants, which are mainly low-maintenance greens, through her Instagram posts.

There's the snake plant, a resilient succulent that is ideal for a beginner gardener.

She also has a tall dracaena anita, which has thin, arching leaf-blades.

Bernardo's living room has a shelf decorated with pothos in cute gray pots, complementing the white and gold accents of the space.

Also displayed in her living room is a medium-sized monstera deliciosa, also called the Swiss cheese plant.

In her home office, Bernardo has a vase of dried flowers, which go well with the room's wallpaper.

In an Instagram post last May, Bernardo said it was her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, who inspired her to become a "plant momma."

"Never realized before how plants could make one so happy. I can spend the entire day just staring at them!" she said.

OTHER CELEBRITY 'PLANTITAS'

Aside from Bernardo, other celebrities who have been obsessed with plants include actress Aubrey Miles, who has been generous in sharing gardening tips with her Instagram followers.

Another certified "plantita" is Jinkee Pacquiao, whose giant pot of variegated alocasia elephant ear went viral on Facebook, even among non-gardening enthusiasts.

There is also actress Marian Rivera, who loves flowers so much that she has opened her own shop.

Nadine Lustre has similarly been showing her love for blooms and making her own flower arrangements through her mother's shop.