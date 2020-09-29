Home  >  Life

Looks like Kathryn Bernardo is also becoming a 'plantita'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2020 04:04 PM

MANILA -- Just like many Filipinos, Kathryn Bernardo has started collecting and taking care of plants at home as pandemic-induced quarantines continue. 

The Kapamilya star has been giving a glimpse of her different plants, which are mainly low-maintenance greens, through her Instagram posts.

There's the snake plant, a resilient succulent that is ideal for a beginner gardener.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath) on

She also has a tall dracaena anita, which has thin, arching leaf-blades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plants Manila (@plantsmanila) on

Bernardo's living room has a shelf decorated with pothos in cute gray pots, complementing the white and gold accents of the space.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Plants Manila (@plantsmanila) on

Also displayed in her living room is a medium-sized monstera deliciosa, also called the Swiss cheese plant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath) on

In her home office, Bernardo has a vase of dried flowers, which go well with the room's wallpaper. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath) on

In an Instagram post last May, Bernardo said it was her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla, who inspired her to become a "plant momma."

"Never realized before how plants could make one so happy. I can spend the entire day just staring at them!" she said. 

OTHER CELEBRITY 'PLANTITAS'

Aside from Bernardo, other celebrities who have been obsessed with plants include actress Aubrey Miles, who has been generous in sharing gardening tips with her Instagram followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AUBREY MILES (@milesaubrey) on

Another certified "plantita" is Jinkee Pacquiao, whose giant pot of variegated alocasia elephant ear went viral on Facebook, even among non-gardening enthusiasts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao) on

There is also actress Marian Rivera, who loves flowers so much that she has opened her own shop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes 🇵🇭 (@marianrivera) on

Nadine Lustre has similarly been showing her love for blooms and making her own flower arrangements through her mother's shop.

Read More:  Kathryn Bernardo   plants  

BRAND NEWS