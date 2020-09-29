Erwan Heussaff, Nico Bolzico team up to launch fitness app Rebel

MANILA – Brothers-in-law Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico have teamed up to launch the fitness app Rebel.

Rebel is a free mobile application which combines the best of fitness, food and wellness content.

“I started my blog 11 years ago to tell the story of how I went from obese to living a healthy balanced life in just a few months,” said Heussaff in a press release referring to his food blog The Fat Kid Inside.

Heussaff used to weigh 240 pounds due to a sedentary lifestyle and eating a lot of processed food. Through discipline and healthy eating, he was able to lose 90 pounds and went on to become a heartthrob in his own right.

“I realized then that none of it would have been possible without the hours of research I did alone, to try and better understand how to be healthy -- from the mind, to the body, to the food we eat. Rebel is the culmination of all of this,” Heussaff added.

With the help from trainers, nutritionists and health experts in the Philippines, the digital app was created to cater to the culture and lifestyle of Filipinos for them to be able to live healthier.

“We want to help people with all the things that will bring more value to their lives. Our health is so important and having access to videos and information that will lead you towards a balanced lifestyle is key,” said Bolzico.

Bolzico and Heussaff founded Rebel together with experienced technology entrepreneurs formerly from tech giant Rocket Internet and food-delivery unicorn Deliveroo.

The app allows users to exercise anywhere, anytime and in any way they prefer, with the app housing a diverse selection of workouts and programs to choose from.

Rebel app is downloadable for free for both iOS and Android users.

Since it was launched, over 50,000 Filipinos have downloaded the app and created an account.