Angel Locsin most admired woman in PH; Duterte higher than Pope in men’s poll

A poll from a UK-based company showed that Angel Locsin and President Rodrigo Duterte were the most admired people by online users in the Philippines.

MANILA — Kapamilya star Angel Locsin is the most admired woman among online users in the Philippines.

This is according to a poll that also placed President Rodrigo Duterte higher than the Pope.

The poll was conducted by UK-based market research and data analytics company, YouGov, which annually publishes a list on which men and women around the world people look up to the most.

The local results of the survey, conducted online, showed Locsin and Duterte as the most admired people by Filipinos. They are followed by Miss Universe winner Catriona Gray and Manny Pacquiao, respectively.

The poll showed that only 4 out of the top 10 most admired women in the country are Filipinos, while the men’s side saw President Rodrigo Duterte, Manny Pacquiao, Isko Moreno, and Jackie Chan rank higher than the Pope. YouGov

Only four out of the top 10 most admired women in the list are Filipinos, with Sarah Geronimo and Liza Soberano being the other two. It included global names such as Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, and Emma Watson.

Locsin, who has inspired millions with her acts of charity, especially during times of crisis, sat atop the list with a 15.03% “admiration score.”

On the men’s side, Duterte topped the list by more than 9%, four places above Pope Francis. Pacquiao, Isko Moreno, and Jackie Chan all ranked higher than the Pope as well.

The results were published September 23.

As explained in YouGov’s website, the poll was conducted online, from May to September.

It featured a list of names that were compiled via another survey earlier in the year (from January to March), wherein respondents were asked: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

The 40 nominated figures (20 men and 20 women) then featured in the actual survey, with YouGov adding an “additional 5-10 popular local figures …for individual countries.”

YouGov explained that because the Philippines is included in a list of countries where “internet penetration is low,” the results can only be said to be representative of its online population.