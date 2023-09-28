Miss International 2005 Lara Quigaman (left) and Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo. Instagram/@laraquigaman, @nicole.borromeo

MANILA -- Lara Quigaman publicly showed her support for Nicole Borromeo, the Philippines' representative in this year's Miss International pageant.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Miss International 2005 titleholder shared how the young beauty queen got her attention back in 2022.

"She first won my heart in the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 national costume [competition]. Her smile was so powerful, it drew me and the audience to her. I know that same smile is going to capture the international stage," she said.

Quigaman went on to address Borromeo, believing that she has what it takes to be the country's next Miss International titleholder.

"Let me tell you this now: You are destined for something great. After all of this (after becoming Miss International), life doesn't stop. You will always be a queen, and you will always shine and empower everyone you meet," she said.

"I will be cheering and praying for you. Rooting for you all the way."

Read Quigaman's full message for Borromeo in the post below:

In response, Borromeo said Quigaman's support "fills me with such pride."

"Thank you for being a bright epitome of grace, empowerment, and beauty. Your assurance gives me strength. I'm so honored, queen Lara," she said.

A sendoff event was held for Borromeo this week as she flies to Japan for Miss International 2023.

The coronation night will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo.