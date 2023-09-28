Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipina actress-singer Vina Morales recently made her Broadway debut in the disco musical "Here Lies Love" in New York City.

Morales joins a ground-breaking all-Filipino cast and plays the role of Aurora Aquino, the mother of assassinated democracy icon, Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.

She described playing in Broadway as a "dream come true."

"I only had two days of rehearsals, you know, with all the change costumes and the songs," said Morales. "It’s just overwhelming that there were so many things that needed to be done to complete everything."

Morales' debut also made an impression on a diverse New York audience.

Among the audience were Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, and the Philippines' first Nobel laureate, Maria Ressa.

"What surprised me most was at the point when the added lines, with the audience reacted to 'Democracy is only as strong as people,'" said Ressa. "I couldn’t help myself, I just started to cry, and then I listened. That's the point of art."

Ressa, who also saw the off-Broadway run of "Here Lies Love," said the musical is a cautionary tale in 2012 that still rings true today.

"It is an extremely different time," she added. "You had an Obama,a you had a Trump, a Duterte, and Marcos. The world has shifted. That's the cautionary tale."

Morales will play Aurora Aquino for a limited time, until Oct. 22. Tony Award winner Lea Salonga is expected to return to the role in January 2024.