Counter Strike 2 officially launches

Courtesy: Valve

MANILA -- The much-awaited Counter Strike sequel, "Counter Strike 2" has officially launched.

Valve made the game available for free on gaming library Steam Thursday morning, Manila time.

"Counter-Strike 2 is the largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike's history, supporting new features today and updates for years to come," Valve said in a release on Steam.

The game boasts of more enhanced versions of the Counter Strike franchise's maps and matchmaking modes, and also introduces a Premier mode where players can compete for ranks.

"If you're a returning player you'll find your favorite maps and matchmaking modes right where you left them, along with a revamped Premier mode where you can establish your all-new CS Rating," Valve said.

Valve announced Counter Strike 2's release last March, which they described as an update to Counter Strike: Global Offensive, first released in 2012.

Counter Strike is a household title among first-person shooting enthusiasts in the Philippines, particularly professional players who have since retired and moved to first-person shooting game Valorant, developed by Riot Games.

Download the game here.