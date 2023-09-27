Binibining Pilipinas sends off Nicole Borromeo for Miss International 2023

Binibining Pilipinas queens with Philippines' delegate for Miss International 2023 Nicole Borromeo. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas Inc. on Wednesday sent off Nicole Borromeo as she is set to fly to Japan for the upcoming Miss International 2023 pageant.

Joining the event in Quezon City were Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Annalena Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Gabriel, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Anne Johnson, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez.

In her speech, Borromeo thanked everyone who helped her prepare for the international pageant.

"Thank you for still keeping me around, for still believing in me, for giving a 110 percent for this. I know that it's the longest reign ever and yet we're still fighting, we're still here," she said.

Borromeo looks forward to represent the country and hopes that people would rally behind her during the competition.

"I know that my crowning moment was over a year ago, ang tagal na and yet the support just kept flooding in. Everyday, I hope you guys know that I am feeling your support, I do read the comments and it makes me so happy to see them," the beauty queen said.

"Soon, I'll be in Tokyo, Japan and I can't wait to wear Philippines across my chest and when that moment comes please know that I'm thinking of all of you and I'll wear it with such pride. Thank you and I hope to still feel your support when I'm out there as well," she added.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The upcoming pageant will no longer have a swimsuit parade segment, as announced by organizers last July. This part of the competition will instead be held during the closed-door preliminary evaluation.

Borromeo will aim for the Philippines' seventh Miss International crown. Her predecessor, Hannah Arnold, finished in the Top 15 last year.