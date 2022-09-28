Ned Fulmer of the hit YouTube channel The Try Guys will not be working with the group after allegedly cheating on his wife, Ariel.

In a statement, the group said they no longer see a "path forward together" with Fulmer.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change," it said.

Moments after the announcement, Fulmer apologized for his "actions" noting that he will focus first on his family.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel," Fulmer said.

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention," he added.

Originally from Buzzfeed, The Try Guys are known for their escapades to try unconventional adventures for straight males. They left Buzzfeed in 2018 and started their own channel.

