Cindy Obeñita has departed for Egypt to crown her successor in Miss Intercontinental.

The reigning titleholder said she is looking forward to personally meeting this year's candidates.

"I am beyond excited to meet personally empowered women across all continents, that epitomize power and grace, commitment and intelligence, style and substance," she said in an Instagram post.

"Who do you think will be crowned next? Let’s find out soon!" she added.

Obeñita, who won last October, is the Philippines' second Miss Intercontinental winner after Karen Gallman in 2018/2019.

This year's representative, Gabrielle Basiano, is aiming for a back-to-back win for the country. She left Manila for Egypt earlier this week.

The Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant will be held on October 14.

