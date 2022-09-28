Maxene Magalona on what to consider before having kids

MANILA -- Maxene Magalona took to social media on Wednesday to share her thoughts about having kids, and that she is happy being child-free.

In an Instagram post, the actress said she often gets asked by her fans why she does not have a baby yet, and acknowledged that it is natural for people to be curious about her life decisions.

But she hopes that people will stop asking such questions as it can be "triggering" for some.

"It is awkward, invasive, and can be a bit rude. Some women (and men) biologically can’t have children and some don't even want to have them in the first place," she explained.

"So I encourage those of you who are used to asking this question to try to break the cycle and stop it, if you can. We should all be asking each other, 'How are you?' instead of these personal questions," she stressed.

Magalona went on to share that she is "100% okay" with how her life is at the moment, and would rather focus on her own journey.

"Yes, there have been a lot of rough and painful times, but I wouldn’t have it any other way," she said.

THINGS TO CONSIDER

Magalona hopes to use her wide social media reach to encourage people to "look within yourself" before making the decision to have a child.

She pointed out how some people become parents after giving in to societal pressure or as a result of boredom, among others.

"I want to take this opportunity to use my voice to encourage all of you (especially those who don’t have children yet) to consciously ask yourselves if you truly want to have kids or if you’re just following what everyone else in society is doing. Are you just bored?" she said. "I highly recommend looking within yourself first, check to see if you’ve done enough inner work and healing for you to be able to have kids, and get real with yourself about your intentions."

"If you want to have kids but refuse to heal your childhood wounds, believe me when I say that you will end up unconsciously passing these on to your children," she stressed. "If you don’t want to have kids but still do it anyway because of pressures of society, you will end up resenting yourself and your children as well."

Magalona is among the growing number of celebrities who have been vocal about being child-free.

She joins the likes of Megan Young, Maricar Reyes, and Kim Jones.

