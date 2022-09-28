Music producer Jonathan Manalo and University of the Philippines-Diliman Fine Arts graduate Kristine Lim during the 'Kwento ng Alon' art exhibit launch at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Tuesday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo launched Tuesday the art exhibit "Kwento ng Alon" based on his 20-year music career together with the University of the Philippines-Diliman Fine Arts graduate Kristine Lim.

The exhibit draws inspiration from around 20 songs and the artists Manalo collaborated with throughout his career with tracks like the award-winning song "Tara Tena," the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song "Pinoy Ako," the "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" theme "Ililigtas Ka Niya," among others.

Proceeds of the exhibit will be given to ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., Artists on a Mission Workshops, Operations Mobilization Philippines, and Sustainable PH.

Lim said she used heavily textured materials to convey Filipino pride.

"Ganoon talaga usually mga artworks ko, heavily textured sila and iba’t iba ‘yung layers ng paint din, metallic pigments. For ‘Kwento ng Alon’ kasi, I don’t want people to take it as a literal kwento ng alon and you don’t expect to see just waves; rather I want you to feel the emotions also, not (just) the lyrics," Lim told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Kasi mali-limit ‘yung audience, ‘yung emotion, ‘yung movement, ‘yung song, ‘yung melodies sa painting through the colors, through the lyrics of the material. Sa totoo lang, many sleepless nights talaga sa ‘Kwento ng Alon’ dami ring struggles, daming birth pains sa project but I’m just so grateful that we are here now," she added.

Manalo said he was glad to see the art exhibit inspire -- just like his songs.

"Sabi ko nga kay Kristine (Lim), when I was writing that song, I was thinking out of the box as a kabataan myself. I’m so happy na nung ginawan ng painting interpretation ni Kristine ‘yung song, out of the box din ‘yung approach niya. It’s very unique, it’s very different, very different, it’s very Kristine Lim," he said.

"Overall, the feeling is very inspiring. It will inspire a lot of people kasi most of the songs na talagang sinulat ko are mostly inspirational; even the love songs have positive messages. ‘Yung feeling na makukuha niyo when you look at the paintings of Kristine Lim is you’ll get inspired and good about being a Filipino kasi it’s a celebration of Filipino culture in music and visual arts," he added.

ABS-CBN Foundation managing director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano thanked Manalo and Lim for choosing them as one of the beneficiaries of the art exhibit.

"When I think of Kristine and Jonathan, I think miraculous. The reason for this project is to help others and to give glory to God. These two individuals and their team have decided to embark on this project and journey that is oftentimes solitary and not seen and appreciated by many," she said.

"Including the ABS-CBN Foundation in your lineup of beneficiaries is a full circle moment for us. My late sister Gina (Lopez) inspired you and Jonathan and now you inspired all. We are so grateful for the help that you are giving us by sending us a thousand heart-shaped pillows to children after disasters and I know that there is more to come as we dream of ways for art to impact others. Thank you for making us make good on our mission to be in the service of the Filipino people as we empower one community at a time."

The exhibit runs from September 28 to October 11 at the Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang, and from October 15 to 21 at the Newport World Resorts.

An international exhibit tour will also be held in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, and Dubai.

