ALABANG TOWN CENTER'S 'PISTA NG KAPULUAN'

Alabang Town Center (ATC) is hosting "Pista ng Kapuluan," a Filipino art and film festival curated by the Tayo Change Youth Agency, at the ATC Activity Center until September 30.

The festival is also the soft launch of Generation Townie, a movement by ATC to celebrate and support the creative, thoughtful, and nation-building projects younger members of the community.

"Pista ng Kapuluan" features films on cultural experiences directed by Filipinos from different areas of the country. All films are looped and exhibited within a cube installation at the ATC Activity Center. Admission is free.

ARTABLADO PRESENTS 'HABI NI AKE'

Robinsons Land's ARTablado is holding an exhibit titled "Habi ni Ake," which features works by Racquel "Ake" Pagulayan.

Pagulayan has been making a name with her artworks using household materials.

The exhibit runs until September 30 at the upper ground floor, north wing of Robinsons Antipolo.

CCP TO HOLD EXHIBIT AT ARTHALAND

Given the closure of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Main Building for rehabilitation beginning next year, off-site exhibitions are now lined up to be able to continue showcasing the center's 21AM collection to the public.



The CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division has partnered with Arthaland for an exhibition this coming October at the ground floor lobby of the Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City.



ACPT will serve as the venue for the inaugural off-site exhibition titled "Details & Abstractions: Selections from the Cultural Center of the Philippines 21AM Collection."



PINTA NG TIBAY CHALLENGE 2022 WINNERS NAMED

Pioneer Adhesives Inc., makers of Pioneer Epoxy, recently announced the winners of its “Pinta ng Tibay” Pintura Challenge.

They are overall champion Santi Balase of Tejeros, Makati; Ariel Saragena of Langtad, Argao, Cebu Province; and Mike Egos, from Olingan, Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte.

Balase, who took home P70,000, interpreted love and care for the sea with his painting of a hand cradling a baby pawikan, another collecting plastic bottles from the sea, and a sea turtle and dugong swimming freely in the ocean.

Second-place winner Saragena won P60,000 for his interpretation of a group of fishermen hauling the rich harvest from the sea. Egos, on the other hand, showcased the colorful underwater marine life for which he won P50,000.

Rounding off the Top 5 winners are Raymond Bradecina of Tabaco, Albay who won P40,000; and Bernard James Fernandez of Caoayan, Ilocos Sur who took home P30,000.

The contest had over 1,500 registered contestants and 254 submitted entries composed of boat makers, boat owners, fishermen, and artists.

SHELL'S NSAC CELEBRATES 55 YEARS OF FILIPINO ART

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) recently took a look back at how its National Students Art Competition (NSAC), now celebrating its 55th anniversary, has evolved while creating a unique legacy of talented artists.

Its current theme, “Sulong Sining,” is a call of action to students and young creatives to advance and transform society through their art.

One of the goals of the 55th Shell NSAC is the establishment of the Shell NSAC alumni association, which will bring together generations of artists.

Some of the more prominent Shell NSAC alumni artists include National Artists and legends such as Angel Cacnio (1953), Juvenal Sanso (1961), Danilo Dalena (1964), Luis “Junyee” Yee Jr. (1967), Nestor Olarte Vinluan (1971), Jose Joya (1952), Ang Kiutok (1953), Federico Aguilar Alcuaz (1954), Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera (1962), Rosario Bitanga-Perlita (1957), Norma Belleza (1961), Imelda Cajipe-Endaya (1969), Mailah Baldemor-Balde (1993), and Maria Dorothea Taniguchi (2000), among others.

More details about the 55th NSAC are available on the Pilipinas Shell website.

'UNSANITIZED MANILA' GETS DAY 2

Due to popular demand, LA Comedy Live has added a second show date to Bianca Del Rio' "Unsanitized" show in Manila.

This will be held at 8 p.m. on October 12 at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier in Taguig. Del Rio previously performed her sold-out “It’s Jester Joke” shows in 2019 at this same venue.

Manila is part of Del Rio’s "Unsanitized" world tour, with more than 100 shows staged to date. Tickets are available at SM Tickets.