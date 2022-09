Bella Poarch recently walked the runway in Milan Fashion Week.

The Filipino-American singer and TikTok superstar joined the fashion show for the Boss Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

"Boss Bella," she said in an Instagram post.

Poarch has over 91 million followers on TikTok. She became a viral sensation after she posted a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B” in 2020.

Last August, she revealed having a crush on Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia.

