Virgin Labfest 2022 to have new festival directors

Marco Viaña and Tess Jamia are the festival directors of Virgin Labfest 2022. Handout

MANILA -- Next year's Virgin Labfest will be headed by two new festival directors, organizers announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) said Marco Viaña and Tess Jamias will take over the reins in Virgin Labfest 2022, after the two-year tenure of JK Anicoche.

Viaña won the 2019 Gawad Buhay Award for Male Lead Performance in a Play in "Katsuri," as well as the 2017 Gawad Buhay Award for Male Featured Performance in a Play in "Ang Pag-uusig."

He has also directed independent performances for the Yugto Theater Ensemble and major opera recitals for the UP College of Music, and was a co-director of the award-winning musical "Lam-ang."

On top of these, Viaña is a senior member of the Actors Company and is currently the associate artistic director of Tanghalang Pilipino.

Jamias, on the other hand, is the founding member of the independent performance companies Dulaang Talyer and KoLabCo. As an actor, she has performed in festivals and conferences in the Philippines and abroad.

As a director, she has helmed productions for Tanghalang Pilipino, Dulaang Laboratoryo of Dulaang UP, Virgin Labfest, Dulaang Sipat Lawin, UP Diliman Arts Month, and CCP.

Her credits as a choreographer, meanwhile, include works for Ballet Philippines' "Neo-Filipino: Kabaret," WiFi Independent Dance Festival's "Bawal Tumambay," and Dulaang UP's "Adarna."

Jamias is also the program adviser of the Senior High School Theatre Arts Program of the Philippine High School for the Arts.

The latest announcement marks two firsts for Virgin Labfest -- that a woman will be a festival director, and that the post will be shared by two artists.