MANILA — Current Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rabiya Mateo donned the national colors, as she prepares to crown her successor this week.

On Instagram on Monday, Mateo shared photos of her wearing different gowns — blue, yellow, and red — each signifying a message.

Of the red dress by Carl Arcusa, Mateo wrote, “I wish for bravery and grit on days when you feel like giving up.”

Referring to the yellow creation by GL Garlate, the beauty queen said: “I wish you find your light in these seemingly dark days. I wish you well.”

For the photo of the blue gown, also by Garlate, Mateo’s caption was, “I wish for peace and overwhelming calm to envelope your day.”

For the pictorial, Mateo was photographed by Stephen Capuchino, with makeup and creative direction by Justine Navato, art direction by Jobo Nacpil, styling Kenneth Ramil and Karl Dioso, hairstyle by Jay Aquino, and accessories by Drake Ibay.

Mateo released the glamorous shots leading up to the September 30 coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines, where she will pass on her title.

The new Miss Universe Philippines will represent the country to the international pageant in December 2021 in Eilat, Israel.

Finishing in the top 21 of the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, Mateo continued the 11-year streak of the Philippines of placing in the international competition’s semifinals.

