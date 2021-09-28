MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach happily announced that her fundraiser with two of her beauty queen friends was a huge success.

The former Miss Universe has been using her platform to raise funds for the programs of Save the Children, a non-government organization.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she said they were able to receive P323,028.44 in donations, exceeding their P120,000 target.

"This will go a long way in providing families with clean water and basic hygiene essentials," Wurtzbach said.

"Thank you to all of you who donated," she added, saying that she will keep the public updated on Save the Children's progress.

Wurtzbach started the "Queentulungan" fundraiser for Save the Children with her close friends and fellow pageant titleholders, Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti.

She has also supported initiatives for the environment and the LGBTQIA community as an ambassador for UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

