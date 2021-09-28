LOOK: Last photo shoot of Miss Universe PH 2020 queens

MANILA -- The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) posed for their last photo shoot as they prepare to welcome their successors in Bohol on September 30.

Rabiya Mateo and her 2020 runners-up look ethereal in their Louis Pangilinan gowns, as seen in photos posted on the MUP Facebook page on Tuesday.

Each of them wore colors inspired by nature: Mateo in gold, first runner-up Bella Ysmael in brown, second runner-up Michele Gumabao in green, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx in blue, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson in red.

"In full bloom. They say that queens blossom even more after their reign. That couldn't be truer with our 2020 Miss Universe Philippines queens. Their ethereal beauties shine in their last photoshoot as the reigning queens," the post read.

Early this month, the MUP 2020 queens wore neon-colored swimsuits with jeepney signages as their backdrop.

They were the first batch of winners of the national pageant headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

