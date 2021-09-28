Cafe at Sto. Domingo church gets TripAdvisor award

Café Inggo is located inside the Santo Domingo Church compound. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- A cafe inside the Sto. Domingo church compound has earned a place among travelers' favorite restaurants in Quezon City.

Cafe Inggo 1587 announced that it has received the 2021 Travelers' Choice award from TripAdvisor, after earning positive reviews on the travel community platform over the last 12 months despite the pandemic.

In a statement, owner Vic Alcuaz said they are pleased to be given the award in time for the cafe's fourth anniversary.

Cafe Inggo opened in 2017, with the initial goal of serving the parishioners of Sto. Domingo church, which is the largest church in Metro Manila.

It serves Filipino and Spanish favorites, as well as a selection of cakes and desserts.

