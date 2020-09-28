LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach celebrates birthday with family, boyfriend in London

Pia Wurtzbach recently celebrated her birthday in London with the people closest to her heart -- her family and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey.

The former Miss Universe shared photos from her quarantine party in an Instagram post on Sunday, thanking her sister Sarah for the surprise birthday setup.

Silver balloons that spell out "Pia" were displayed on a brick wall, surrounded by round balloons in white, pink, purple, and blue.

There was also a mini wall of glazed and sprinkled donuts, with the words "Treat yourself" written in gold on top of the board.

Wurtzbach looked visibly happy in her loungewear during the laidback party which included Sarah and her kids, their parents, and Jauncey.

In a previous post, Wurtzbach gave a glimpse of her "perfect birthday date" with Jauncey.

The two can be seen having a "kulitan in the park" at Kensington Gardens, making funny faces in their photos.

In another Instagram post, Wurtzbach said she is "feeling so grateful" to all those who greeted her on her birthday.

"Maraming, maraming salamat po sa mga birthday greetings. Super nakaka-touch! I'm trying my best to reply to each message, DM, and tagged photo! Pasensya na po kung hindi ko mare-reply-an lahat. But I've read all of them and I feel the love! Thank you!" she said.

LIFE IN LONDON

Wurtzbach has been in London since July to be with her family as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

Jauncey, who is based in the United States, arrived days later to spend some quality time with his girlfriend after being apart for several months.

Last August, the two went to Greece to celebrate Jauncey's birthday.

Since their Greece trip, the two seemed to have settled in London, with Jauncey finally meeting Wurtzbach's family over lunch at home.

The beauty queen's mother, Cheryl, gave a glimpse of the couple's visit through a vlog.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.