7th PH Readers and Writers Festival features renowned writers, live poetry reading, discounted books

MANILA -- Book lovers rejoice!

The Philippine Readers and Writers Festival is back on its 7th year! The annual event held by National Book Store together with Raffles Makati goes entirely online this 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting Monday, September 28, until October 4.

The week-long event boasts a wide array of activities that you can enjoy in the comfort and safety of your own home. Included in this year’s exciting line-up of activities are interviews, talks, and panel discussions with top Filipino writers like Ambeth Ocampo, Glenn Diaz, Russell Molina, Jason Paul Laxamana, Lourd de Veyra to name a few.

Celebrities like chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou, Olympian Hidilyn Diaz, actress and author Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan among others are also slated to participate in book-related activities.

There is even a live poetry reading by poet Jerico Silvers.

Enrich yourself in insightful discussions on a plethora of topics from escapist stories in the time of COVID-19 to the making of children’s books, Lumad stories to kitchen strategies, comic book writing to history in quarantine. Renowned writers also share tips for writing in the new normal.

Books featured in the event can be purchased at National Book Store branches and online and its official stores on Shopee and Lazada. Enjoy up to 20% off on all imported titles and 10% off on all local titles when you shop online during the entire week of the Festival’s run.

All discussions are streamed for free on the NBS Facebook page with selected sessions simulcast on Shopee and Lazada.

Participating publishers include ABS-CBN Books, Adarna House, Anvil Publishing, Ateneo de Manila University Press, Lampara Books, Lifebooks, Summit Books, Tahanan Books, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House, and VIVA Books.

Visit here and get a chance to win a set of books. You can also join the raffle promo when you shop online where five winners will receive a dining certificate for two at Raffles Makati.