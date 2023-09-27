World Dog Show 2023 winner to grace pet blessing event

Dalbong and his owner Wency Villanueva were recognized with inaugural Eastwood Paw of Fame. Handout

MANILA -- Award-winning corgi Dalbong and his owner Wency Villanueva have confirmed their participation in the Philippines' first and longest-running pet blessing event.

Following their recent victory at the World Dog Show 2023, Villanueva and Dalbong will attend at the upcoming Royaltea Pawty Pet Blessing on October 1.

This comes in the wake of the pair's recent recognition when they received the inaugural Eastwood Paw of Fame award.

Besides their special appearance, Eastwood City is also running a Friend Furr Life pet adoption program.

Meanwhile, visitors and pet owners can explore the mall's exciting activities during the pet event such as the Purrfect Grazing Table, interactive games like Virtual Victory, as well as custom party souvenirs for pets up in the Strike a Paws game.

“We’ve been celebrating the pet blessing event here at Eastwood City for the past 18 years. Aside from it being the first-ever and longest-running pet blessing event in the Philippines, here at the first-ever pet-friendly mall, owners can bring their furry friends without having to worry about anything and will have the amenities for their full enjoyment,” said Denisse Malong, Eastwood City’s general manager.

In addition to these activities, there will also be free pet check-ups at the Vet Doc is In station, where Quezon City's veterinary office offers free vaccinations. Additionally, there's the Bark Park for pets to run and play, followed by a visit to the Pamper Your Pal pet spa station to cool down.

When the program ends, there will be loot bags for everyone to take home as Furr-eebies.