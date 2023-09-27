Ces Drilon stars in her milk tea commercial. Instagram/Ces Drilon

MANILA -- A newly released milk tea commercial featuring Ces Drilon has gone viral as it highlights the meme named after the veteran broadcast journalist.

The ad shows the former "Bandila" anchor as "Stress Drilon," an employee who had to deal with several unfortunate events on her way to work.

She later finds out that she did not have to go to the office as it was a weekend.

Watch it below:

In an interview with Push, Drilon said she is happy that she was able to make people laugh with her newest commercial.

She added that her family was equally supportive of her newest project.

"My family loved it and laughed along with everybody else, and like me [were] so amazed at the reactions and the sharing that happened," she said.

The broadcaster-turned-entrepreneur shared that she took on the role in the commercial as recommended by her manager.

She went on to note that she is glad to be "seen for who I am, someone who is unafraid to laugh at herself."

"From the very start I found it amusing!" she said of the "Stress Drilon" meme. "In fact, I embraced it very early on. It must have been the mid 2000s [when the term 'Stress Drilon' started]? It was known as bekispeak or bekimon."