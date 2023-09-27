A visitor enjoys the immersive art experience offered by the "Wisdom of Da Vinci" exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Manila run of "Wisdom of Da Vinci," an immersive experience that combines traditional art with artificial intelligence (AI), has been extended.

More shows have been added until December 10, according to a statement released by Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on Wednesday.

"Wisdom of Da Vinci" is a multi-sensory experience by the Istanbul-based creative new media studio Ouchhh. It was originally meant to run until the end of October at One Bonifacio High Street mall in BGC, Taguig.

The exhibit features not just Da Vinci's technical drawings and masterpieces, but also works by over 300 artists. The data paintings are then pieced together by AI to create immersive experiences.

Tickets are priced at P975 per adult, with a student rate of P780, and are available at the BGC Immersive website.