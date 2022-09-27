Heart Evangelista opens up about 'painful' IVF process

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista. Instagram: @iamhearte

MANILA -- Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista has revealed that she has “a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for me,” pertaining to the embryos from her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure.

Evangelista, 37, opened up about her IVF process, which she described as “one of the toughest, challenging times” in her life, in the September issue of L’Officiel Philippines.

Evangelista, who is married to Sen. Chiz Escudero, had lost twins to miscarriages in 2018. She did not specify when she started to undergo IVF in the magazine article.

“With IVF, they inject you with fertility hormones. It was very difficult and painful,” Evangelista said. “I had three injections a day over a two-week process. After harvesting and the processes that came after, they were able to gather the perfect boy and the perfect girl.”

Despite being able to produce embryos, Evangelista said her past pregnancy and her experience undergoing IVF made her reassess, “Am I ready for a child?”

“I actually have a baby boy and a baby girl waiting for me, but I’m really at this stage in my life where [I ask myself], ‘Do I want a child because I want a child?’ or ‘Do I want a child because the environment or culture dictates that I should have a child?’”

Referring to the process which now allows her to choose when to become a mother, Evangelista said: “I feel that this alone is changing me as a person. I’m standing up for myself. It’s liberating to decide according to what I want and not what other people want. That has changed me dramatically.”

Evangelista also encouraged women who may be going through a similar situation as hers to consider IVF, “because it buys them time.”

“Any time they decide on having a child, the embryo is there. Whether you decide immediately or five years from now, there is no deadline. Also, the process is available in the Philippines and not just abroad,” she said.

The L’Officiel interview, which came out mid-September amid rumors surrounding Evangelista’s marriage, also touched on her differences with Escudero, who is 15 years her senior.

“Chiz is a really good guy though we’re very different because he’s very conservative and I’m also a little bit more modern. Perhaps it’s because of our age gap. But what I like about him is he tries. He tries to be as supportive as he can be,” she said.

Evangelista did speak about her pursuit of personal growth, saying she intends to “enjoy my life and just go with the flow.”



“And if everything turns out to be great, which I’m sure it will — it may not make sense at this point — it’s still going to be a life well lived, I feel. Everything will fall into place,” she said.

Related video: