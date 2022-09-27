Food shorts: Indon food fest, new branches and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

INDONESIAN FOOD FEST AT DUSIT

Handout

Dusit Thani Manila follows up the Lasa Filipino regional food festival with Lezat, an Indonesian cultural and food festival.

Lezat is Bahasa for “delicious” and that best describes the dishes chef Hendriyono of Hotel Borobodur is bringing to The Pantry.

Among Hendriyono’s specialties are Sop Buntut (oxtail soup), Sate Lilit Bali (traditional Balinese fish satay, Mpek mpek Palembang (Sumatra fried dumpling with spicy sour dips), Nasi Goreng Jawa, spicy Ayam Rica Rica, Kambing Sauce Recap, Daging Rendang Padang, Bebek Goreng Madura and Sate Campur Indonesian.

Lezat runs until October 2. Special Indonesian entrees will be included in the a la carte menu from Monday to Wednesday. The weekday dinner buffet (Thursday to Saturday) is priced at P2,100+++ while the Sunday brunch buffet special is priced at P2,500++

RIZAL MUSIKAPE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Handout

The province of Rizal celebrates International Coffee Day with Musikape, the province’s first coffee festival that showcases its different products through music, arts, and, of course, coffee.

Festival highlights include art exhibits around the venue, a Latte Art Throwdown where baristas show off their steaming and pouring skills competing for cash and prizes, and performances by musical artists and bands from the late afternoon into the evening.

Musikape will be held on October 1 at the Yñares Provincial Capitol Grounds in Antipolo City, Rizal. Festival gates open at 8 a.m. Check out @musikape_ on social media for the line-up of exhibitors and performers.

SOBAN KIMCHI FRIED RICE BOWLS

Handout

Kimchi fried rice bowls are now available in all Soban K-Town Grill branches across the metro.

The bowls highlight Soban’s signature homemade kimchi, fried rice, fresh vegetables like carrots, onions and bell peppers and topped with a choice of grilled beef (Upjinsal Bulgogi, Woo Samgyup, Yangnyeom Woo Samgyup or Honey Spiced Beef Bulgogi), Pork (Fresh Samgyupsal, Soy Garlic, Samgyupsal, Honey Spiced Samgyupsal, Black Pepper Samgyupsal, Honey Garlic Samgyupsal, Gochujang, or Samgyupsal) Korean BBQ or Caramelized Fried Chicken (Dak Ganjeong).

SEBASTIAN’S PINOY AND AMERICAN POPPITS

Handout

Sebastian’s Ice Cream creates Pinoy Favorites and American Classics pint mixes for fans of its poppits. The pint mixes feature 14 bite-sized pieces of ice cream dipped in a thin crackly shell.

The American Classics Pint Mixes has Banana Nut (banana ice cream with chocolate chips dipped in white chocolate and roasted peanuts), Butter Pecan (brown butter ice cream with roasted pecans dipped in caramel chocolate), and Nutty Vanilla (vanilla ice cream dipped in milk chocolate and roasted peanuts) with Dark Chocolate, Mint Chip, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream poppits.

Meanwhile, Filipino favorites Ube and Keso accompany new flavors Suman (coconut kakanin Ice Cream in white chocolate and pinipig), Champorado (chocolate kakanin ice cream dipped in dark chocolate and pinipig), Mango (mango ice cream made with fresh mangoes and dipped in white chocolate), Kapeng Barako (native coffee ice cream dipped in mocha chocolate), and Ginataang Halo-Halo (coconut ice cream with kamote and langka dipped in white chocolate) in the Pinoy Favorites Pint Mix.

These are available for P260/pint at the Podium branch and online.

THAI SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES AT GREYHOUND CAFÉ MALL OF ASIA

Tuna with Thai Avocado Puree. Jeeves de Veyra

Viva Foods recently opened a new branch of Thai Select awardee, Greyhound Café at SM Mall of Asia.

The MOA branch has an exclusive Catch of The Day menu that highlights seafood dishes like Ceviche Surf (tuna ceviche with mango, strawberry, orange, red onion, and radish on top of guacamole with Thai dressing.

Other items in the menu are Yellow Crab (mud crab with curry), Prawn Maritess (black tiger prawn with sriracha), Crablets in a Basket (deep-fried crablets with sweet peanut dipping sauce), Fried Red (deep-fried whole red snapper with green mango and apple salad), Mr. Hound over the Sea (black tiger prawns over glass noodle), Mrs. Hound on the Beach (mud crab and roe over glass noodles), and Sexy Crab (mud crab stewed in coconut milk and Thai herbs).

Aside from the main dishes, there are also exclusive cocktails and desserts only available here.

This branch of the Greyhound Café is located at Level 1 of the South Main Mall Area of SM Mall of Asia.

NANYANG OPENS AT AYALA TRIANGLE GARDENS

Nanyang at Ayala Triangle Gardens Jeeves de Veyra

Kopi tiam café Nanyang opens a new branch at the Ayala Triangle Gardens. Have its Singaporean specialties Hainanese Chicken, Laksa, Cheese Chicken Chop, Nasi Lemak, Fishball Soup or Kaya Toast along with hot or cold teh or kopi specialty drinks.

The new branch is located at the lower ground floor of The Shops at Ayala Triangle Gardens, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City.

PASTRY AMORE CHEWY BUNS

Pastry Amore's Chewy Buns. Jeeves de Veyra

New from the ovens of Pastry Amore are chewy buns, which are mochi-like baked buns that come in Classic Sesame, Cheddar, Oreo, Matcha, Coconut Dream, Belgian Choco, and Flaxseed.

These are available in packs of 6 ready-to-head frozen buns. Just heat in the microwave or oven toaster for 2-3 minutes and you’ve got a nice chewy filling snack that’s great with coffee.

For orders, please check out @pastryamore on IG and FB.