Santuario de San Antonio holds fundraising auction

Some of the featured pieces in "SpectaculART 2." Handout

MANILA -- Santuario de San Antonio Parish (SSAP) is holding a virtual auction of art, jewelry, and home items to raise funds for its social services and development ministries.

Dubbed "SpectaculART 2," the event will offer Asian, European, and locally sourced pieces, both new and pre-loved.

Featured artists include National Artist for Visual Art Carlos "Botong" Francisco, Impy Pilapil, Romeo Tabuena, Anita Magsaysay Ho, Gus Albor, Ramon Diaz, Jojo Guingona, Noli Principe Manalang, Isabel Campa, Ivy Lim, and Marivic Rufino, among others.

Unique prints by Salvador Dali and John Lennon will also be for sale at the auction.

Online viewing for "SpectaculART 2" kicked off last September 25, with bidding to run from October 1 to 3.

Some of the social services and development ministries of SSAP for parishioners and communities in need include livelihood assistance, medical assistance, and relief and rehabilitation, among others.