Rachelle Ann Go recently brought her baby to the theater as she took the stage once again as Fantine in "Les Miserables."

The theater star shared a photo of her carrying her only child Lukas while inside the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End.

"I was able to bring my little fam to the theater!" she said in an Instagram post, adding that her son did not watch her perform "because he's still too young."

"He waited patiently backstage while his Papa Martin watched the show and for me to feed him. He met the cast, too, and took loads of photos," she added.

Go went on to praise "all the working mamas out there," wondering aloud how they can "work with no sleep and be a mama at the same time."

"Well, it's amazing that we can do it, right? I only did six shows and enjoyed every second of it, but I think I'm staying home with Lukas for now," she said.

The "Les Miserables" show marked Go's return to theater after giving birth to Lukas, her son with husband Martin Spies, early this year.

Aside from Fantine of "Les Miserables," which she first portrayed in 2015, Go is also known for her West End performances in "Miss Saigon" and "Hamilton.

