Delivery eats: Man behind Sariwon debuts Korean fried chicken concept

Sariwon founder Sung Yun Rah with his daughters. Handout

MANILA -- Award-winning Korean restauranteur Sung Yun Rah continues his collaboration with local partner HappyFoods Inc. with Samsam Chikin, a cloud kitchen delivery-only concept featuring Korean fried chicken from family recipes of Sung.

Sung is the man behind premiere the Korean barbecue restaurant Sariwon and its sister restaurants Sibyullee, and Soban K-Town Grill.

Sam in Korean means “3” and Samsam or “3-3” is inspired by Sung’s three daughters with whom he developed these recipes. Chicken thighs are used to get more fat and flavor breaded with glaze made with ingredients imported from South Korea to meet the Sung family’s high standards.

Korean fried chicken without ghochujang. Jeeves de Veyra

The difference is in the taste, particularly the non-gochujang glazed chicken. While a lot of people think that Korean fried chicken is always red and always spicy, Samsam Chikin’s Honey Butter fried chicken is a sweet standout. Honey Soy and Garlic Soy round out the non-spicy variants. Without the sauce, the crisp and crusty breading can stand on its own.

Then there’s the gochujang chicken, properly packed with a lot of heat and glazed with Korean chili paste.

Gochujang chikin and Honey Soy chikin. Plastic gloves provided. Jeeves de Veyra

Meanwhile, Samsam’s Yangnyeom chicken tempers the spicy with the sweet and balanced is out with garlic and Sung’s secret spices.

Each box of chicken comes with plastic gloves as these are really meant to be eaten with your hands. It is also recommended to eat this as soon as you get them as these are best when fresh, though a few minutes in a toaster over or an air-fryer will get the chicken nice and crispy.

Until October 3, Samsam Chikin celebrates its grand opening on Monday, September 27, by offering limited buy-one-get-one slots for Boneless Medium Chicken Box orders on their website.

If you are one of the lucky website visitors to get the slot, the Buy One Get One offer will immediately appear when you “add to cart.” There is a maximum of three orders per buy-one-get-one slot. The slots will refresh every hour.

For more information, promotions, and complete menu, please check out their website, Facebook or Instagram page.

