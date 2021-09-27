

Beauty queen-turned-actress Ariella Arida has revealed her top picks in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant, which is set to be held in Bohol on September 30.

In an interview with the entertainment website Push and other media, the Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up mentioned three candidates: Maria Corazon Abalos of Mandaluyong, Katrina Dimaranan of Taguig, and Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu province.

"I love this girl from Mandaluyong, Maria Corazon Abalos. Sobrang Pilipina-looking niya. I love her beauty kasi, eh, Pinay na Pinay," she said of the daughter of Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos and Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos, a former Binibining Pilipinas candidate.

Arida went on: "I also like Katrina Dimaranan. Well, my take lang kasi if tuloy 'yung Miss Universe this December, hopefully they would send someone na ready na lumaban kasi parang it's gonna be like two or three months preparation na lang."

Considered a pageant veteran, Dimaranan joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2012 and bagged one of the crowns, along with Arida's predecessor Janine Tugonon.

In 2018, she finished first runner-up in Miss Supranational, representing the United States.

Meanwhile, Arida praised Aberasturi for her charisma. The Cebuana beauty queen topped the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 runway challenge after her catwalk video became a viral hit.

"Naggu-grow kasi siya sa akin. I love her charisma, she's always smiling and you can feel the confidence," Arida said.

Arida was one of the judges in the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held in October 2020.

Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo won the competition and represented the country in the 69th Miss Universe last May. She finished in the Top 21.

