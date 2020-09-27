After 11 years, FarmVille bids adieu; creator announces sequel games

MANILA - FarmVille, one of the most played games on Facebook, will cease catering to players after 11 years.

Zynga, creator of FarmVille, announced Saturday it will halt the game's operations after Adobe said it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers.

The social game maker explained that due to this development, Facebook will also stop supporting Flash games on the platform after Dec. 31, 2020, affecting FarmVille's operations.

"We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you," Zynga said in a statement.

In-app purchases will be available until Nov. 17 and after that, FarmVille's payment system will be completely turned off, the game maker said.

"Thereafter, the game will not be accepting any in-app payments and any refunds will not be processed during this time. FarmVille will, however, continue to be playable until December 31st, 2020, at which point it will be shut down completely," Zynga said.

Players were advised to use their remaining credits before Dec. 31, and were assured of fun in-game activities to make their remaining time with FarmVille "even more enjoyable."

Zynga meanwhile announced sequel games to Farmville, with Farmville 2: Tropic Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.

"We hope that the in-game experiences we’ve developed over the years have provided you with the highest level of entertainment that we strive to fulfill here at Zynga."