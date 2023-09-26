Sofia Andres shares progress of future home

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres turned to social media to share the progress of the construction of her future home.



"Turning my simple dreams into reality, my dream house is finally taking shape," Andres wrote in one of her Instagram updates.

The actress also described the design of her house as "sleek simplicity meets harmonious fusion, the Scandinavian-Japandi-style haven."

Last October, the Kapamilya held a groundbreaking ceremony for her property in Lipa, Batangas.

Andres shares parenting duties with her daughter Zoe's father Daniel Miranda.

Currently, she is part of the hit ABS-CBN action series "The Iron Heart."