Home  >  Life

Sofia Andres shares progress of future home

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2023 11:22 AM

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres turned to social media to share the progress of the construction of her future home.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

"Turning my simple dreams into reality, my dream house is finally taking shape," Andres wrote in one of her Instagram updates.

The actress also described the design of her house as "sleek simplicity meets harmonious fusion, the Scandinavian-Japandi-style haven." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

Last October, the Kapamilya held a groundbreaking ceremony for her property in Lipa, Batangas. 

Andres shares parenting duties with her daughter Zoe's father Daniel Miranda. 

Currently, she is part of the hit ABS-CBN action series "The Iron Heart." 

Read More: 

BRAND NEWS