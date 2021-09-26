New World Makati reopens The Lounge to all-day dining

The comfy interiors of The Lounge. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- New World Makati has reopened The Lounge to all-day dining featuring a gin cart, featured entrees, brunch, and dim sum specialties from Jasmine.

The Lounge is a chill place to spend an afternoon or have a drink in the early evening. Guests have the option of staying in the cozy interiors right beside the high-ceilinged lobby or breathe in the peaceful surroundings at the al-fresco area amid trees and a koi pond.

The al fresco area of The Lounge. Handout

The menu features dishes from The Lounge's kitchen. Guests can choose from light bites like the bikini sandwich made with Jamon Serrano and Manchego cheese, and the Prawn Soft Roll with mango, lettuce and Sriracha mayo, or more filling fare such as Nasi Goreng and Beef Salpicao.

Bikini Sandwich with Jamon Serrano and Manchego Cheese. Jeeves de Veyra

Shrimp Roll with Mango Lettuce and Sriracha Mayo. Jeeves de Veyra

Nasi Goreng. Jeeves de Veyra

Those looking for more can order dim sum and selected specialties from Jasmine, the hotel’s premiere Cantonese restaurant -- such as crispy pork belly, siu mai with pork and crab roe, shrimp har gao, barbecued pork puff pastry, pan-fried radish cake, fried rice “yeung chow” style, prawns with wok-fried mango salad, stewed e-fu noodles with fresh prawn and cheese sauce, sweet and sour pork, and much more are guaranteed to hit the spot. There are even Jasmine desserts such as chocolate glutinous rice dumplings and deep-fried “buchi” sesame balls.

The Lounge features food from its own menu and Jasmine's. Jeeves de Veyra

As added attractions, enjoy complimentary coffee when you have brunch at The Lounge from 10 a.m. to 12 nn. Choose from The Lounge’s breakfast menu of beef tapa with fried egg and garlic rice; arroz caldo; wonton noodle soup; English muffin with scrambled egg, bacon or smoked salmon and Gruyere cheese; three-egg omelette with a choice of mushroom, tomato, cheese, asparagus, forest ham or smoked salmon filling; poached egg on sour dough toast with crushed avocado, arugula and roasted cherry tomatoes; blueberry pancake; morning bakery breads with butter, jam, marmalade and honey; chia pudding with mango, banana, coconut milk and chia seeds; and fresh seasonal fruits.

For October, The Lounge has a special on gin cocktails. Check out the gin cart making the rounds featuring select botanicals, fruits and bottles of gin featuring brands such as London No. 1, Ginsul, Four Pillars, Martin Miller, and Hendricks, among others.

The Gin Cart offers a selection of gins, fruit, and botanicals. Jeeves de Veyra

Round out The Lounge experience with desserts. Have a slice or two of their decadent apple crumble, chocolate lava cake, baked New York mango cheesecake, or crème brulee. Guests can also purchase whole cakes of New World Makati specialties Chocolate Truffle Crunch, Almond Praline Cheesecake, Strawberry Shortcake and Red Velvet for P1,000 until October 15.