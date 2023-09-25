Two asteroids fly past Earth in one day: NASA

Clouds cover Earth and the orbital lab's solar arrays are shown in the top left corner as the space station orbits 270 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Argentina. Image from NASA

Two asteroids as big as airplanes are set to fly past the Earth on September 25 but are too far away to be considered an imminent planetary threat, according to NASA.

According to the NASA Asteroid Watch dashboard, the nearest asteroid designated 2023 SZ has an approximate size of 75 feet. Its closest Earth approach is at 2,130,000 kilometers.

The second asteroid designated 2023 ST2 was estimated to be 68 feet in size and will have its closest Earth approach at 2,970,000 kilometers.

The NASA Asteroid Watch dashboard also showed five asteroids, including four as big as houses, flew past the Earth on September 24. The nearest asteroid designated 2023 SP3 had an approximate size of 59 feet and its closest Earth approach was at 328,000 kilometers.

According to NASA, an asteroid is a relatively small, inactive body orbiting the Sun.

Asteroids are typically composed of rocky, dusty, and metallic materials. Most orbit within the main asteroid belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, but some follow paths that circulate into the inner solar system (including near-Earth asteroids), while others remain outside the orbit of Neptune.