Photo by Annette Villaces/Handout



San Benito, a town in Siargao island in Surigao del Norte, is reliving its fisherfolk sailing tradition.

It recently held the Bugsay Lajag Regatta as part of its 52nd municipal foundation day celebration. The event is a race of traditional outrigger boats mounted with a sail and participated in by local fishermen.

San Benito Mayor Gina Sumando-Menil said the regatta aims to recognize the town's rich marine resources and pay tribute to local fishermen.

She added that it is also a potential tourist activity and source of income in Siargao, with the fisherfolk as bugsay-lajag instructors.

Situated on Siargao's northwestern coast, San Benito boasts of attractions such as the beaches of Kangkangon, Pagbasayan, Litalit, Dahican and Kampayas.

It will soon have a 2-kilometer zipline -- said to be the longest in Southeast Asia -- that glides over a mangrove forest and winds up in Litalit island.