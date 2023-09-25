Miss Universe logo. Facebook/Miss Universe

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Organization took to social media to warn the public of a "falsely named" cryptocurrency that was recently launched in the Philippines.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the organization mentioned a certain "Miss Universe Coin" which was introduced during Philippine Blockchain Week.

"There is currently no Miss Universe cryptocurrency or blockchain offering, and these products are in no way involved with the voting or selection process for Miss Universe or the Miss Universe Philippines pageants," it stressed.

"To our fans -- please use caution and do not join in this falsely named coin," the Miss Universe Organization added, saying it is making efforts to "shut this down publicly" and pursue "all legal options."

Read the full statement below:

The same statement was reposted by the Miss Universe Philippines organization on its social media pages as its way of addressing the issue.

Reigning titleholder Michelle Dee, who was present at Philippine Blockchain Week, also released a statement through her non-profit organization, Global Spectrum Initiative (GSI).

GSI clarified that Dee was at the event to launch her first non-fungible token collection for the benefit of individuals on the autism spectrum.

"It's essential to note that neither Michelle Dee's participation nor the topic she presented had any connection with the 'Miss Universe Coin' or any other cryptocurrency ventures," it said.

Read GSI's statement below: