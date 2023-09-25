'Cultural Crescendo: Phil-Kor Mini Concert,' hosted by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines and National Museum of the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the KCC

Musicians from South Korea and the Philippines will share the stage for a "mini concert" at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila next month, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) said Monday.

In a statement, the KCC in the Philippines said the musical event titled "Cultural Crescendo: Phil-Kor Mini Concert" will be held at the museum's Old Senate Session Hall on October 3.

The free-admission show is part of the double celebration of the Philippines' Museum and Galleries Month and National Foundation Day of Korea, both observed in October.

Musical groups Haru from the Korea National University of Arts and Tugma from the University of the Philippines-Diliman "will grace the stage and transport the audience on a musical journey that transcends borders," the KCC said.

Haru will present a pansori performance, the KCC said, referring to a traditional form of South Korean musical storytelling "that mixes powerful solo vocals with rhythmic drum accompaniment."

Tugma, on the other hand, "will showcase the rich Philippine heritage and culture through performances using traditional Filipino instruments such as the kulintang and tongatong," it added.

The event's highlight is a collaboration between the two groups, who will perform the Korean folk song "Arirang" and the local "Salidummay."

"The collaboration aims to create a harmonious relationship of two different musical realms," the KCC said.

— Report from Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN News intern