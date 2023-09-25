Catriona Gray (left) and Sandra Lemonon during their Binibining Pilipinas 2018 stint. Instagram/Catriona Gray

MANILA -- Catriona Gray took to social media to pay a birthday tribute to her friend and fellow beauty queen, Sandra Lemonon.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Universe called Lemonon her "longest and best friend."

"I'm emotional writing this 'cause we've really been through so much together. I remember how our friendship grew through pageantry but stayed through life's lows, heartbreaks, growing pains, milestones, and celebrations," Gray said.

"You are such a gift to absolutely everyone who gets to know you and I'm so grateful to have you as a family. Thank you for being such a constant in my life! Love you, sis!" she added.

In response, Lemonon said she also could not help but turn emotional after seeing Gray's birthday post.

"I love you and this now made me even more emotional," she said.

Gray and Lemonon were batchmates in both Miss World Philippines 2016 and Binibining Pilipinas 2018.

The two have been known for publicly showing support for each other especially in times of controversy,