Labing-apat na obra ng National Artist for Sculpture na si Guillermo Tolentino ang magiging permanenteng bahagi na ng National Museum of Fine Arts sa Maynila.

Ito ay matapos i-donate ng Security Bank Corp. ang mga obra sa pambansang museo.

Kabilang dito ang "Commonwealth Triumphal Arch," na replica ng orihinal na modelo na kinomisyon ng historian na si Ambeth Ocampo.

Tampok din ang mga bust nila Bibiano Meer, Don Jacobo Lim Chit Co, Boy Scout na si Roberto Corpus Castor, Head of a Filipina Lady, Portrait of a Matriarch, at Luisa Marasigan na minsang itinanghal na Queen of Manila Carnival.

Dating naka-loan o ipinahihiram lang sa National Museum ang mga likha pero ipinagkaloob na nang tuluyan sa museo.

Ayon kay Sanjiv Vohra, President at CEO ng Security Bank Corp., ang donasyon ay bahagi ng kanilang adbokasiya sa pagsusulong ng sining at kultura.

"We hope to spark a fresh interest in historic art and make these easily accessible to visitors and communities for generations to come," ani Vohra.

Nagpasalamat naman ang pamunuan ng National Museum sa donasyong natanggap mula sa financial institution.

"These sculptures are part of the country's history and have become a symbol of excellence for many artists not only here in the Philippines, but also abroad," anang museum director na si Jeremy Barnes.

"We hope that more Filipinos will visit the museum and witness first-hand the exquisite work and style of one of the country's best," dagdag niya.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

